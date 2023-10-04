Commentary: Ouster of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy highlights deeper dysfunction in the Republican Party

SAN ANTONIO, Texas: In a historic vote, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his leadership position on Tuesday (Oct 3) by a small group of radical members of his own party, led by Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida.

The Republican conference has been plagued with dysfunction for a while now. Still, the vote was a stunning display of just how broken and dysfunctional the system has become.

Other House speakers have been pushed out, and Republican Speaker John Boehner retired while facing a threat of being ousted. But this is the first time a sitting speaker has been removed by a vote.

Gaetz exercised a little-known procedure that hadn’t been used in more than one hundred years to push a vote to “vacate” the speaker’s chair. When it was over, eight Republicans and every Democrat had voted to remove McCarthy.