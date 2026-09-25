Commentary: A diesel export ban is a bad idea. Trump needs it anyway

NEW YORK: The US is not short of diesel but Republicans’ odds for the midterms appear ever longer. So a ban on diesel exports, terrible idea though it is, now looks more likely.

I suggested last month that, despite deep affinity between Big Oil and President Donald Trump, his declining support amid high energy prices might lead him to turn on the industry.

Various Republican politicians or officials have signalled openness to or outright support of an export ban, most recently Senators John Thune and Chuck Grassley. The president added his own distinctive voice on Tuesday: “Let’s not send out the diesel.”

Trump says a lot of things, obviously, but the real tell was a missive sent out that same evening by the American Petroleum Institute, usually a reliable fan of this administration, pushing back on the idea. Alarm bells are ringing in Houston.