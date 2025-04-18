Commentary: A US brain drain doesn’t benefit anyone

LONDON: Just before Albert Einstein departed for America from Britain, where he’d sought refuge from Nazi persecution, he attended a meeting intended to raise funds for academic refugees from Germany. There, he stated that without the intellectual and individual freedoms fought for by his European ancestors, “there would have been no Shakespeare, no Goethe, no Newton, no Faraday, no Pasteur and no Lister”.

Almost a century later, it seems that the United States may have forgotten this vital truth. There’s a growing chance that the Trump administration’s indiscriminate attacks on science will prompt the kind of brain drain that’s affected Russia and other places in the grips of authoritarian regimes. Such an exodus would have global implications and undermine one of America’s great strengths.

The US government’s aggression has targeted disciplines ranging from climate studies to biomedical research.

Thousands of experts have been fired from government agencies and cash-starved universities; research proposals with language that an AI algorithm or an Elon Musk associate working for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) might mistake for “woke,” including those featuring words such as “water quality” and “women,” are being rejected. Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is rounding up researchers with green cards or visas on the flimsiest pretences.

“The biggest factor here is simply the raw uncertainty of it all,” says Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia Business School. “If you’re a natural scientist with massive labs and post-docs and pre-docs and research assistants, and all your funding depends on one government agency that may be in the crosshairs of DOGE, that uncertainty is even larger.”