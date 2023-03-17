Commentary: US drone downing in Russian jet encounter raises questions of lawfulness on both ends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia: The details are disputed, but either way the result was the same: On Tuesday (Mar 14), a United States drone crashed into the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian aircraft.

According to the US version of events, the unarmed MQ-9 surveillance drone was flying in international airspace when two Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the drone before colliding with it in violation of international law.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that its aircraft made contact with the US drone. Instead, Russia asserted that the drone was flying in the direction of Russia’s borders with its transponder off, suggesting that Russia found the flight suspicious. In addition, Russia said, the US drone violated the “temporary boundaries” that Russia had established for its operations against Ukraine and crashed on its own.

In light of Russia’s past misrepresentations about its military activities during its invasion of Ukraine, I view Russia’s assertions with scepticism. Moreover, as someone who studies international law and formerly served in the US State Department as a lawyer advising on issues related to armed conflict, I see this episode as highlighting the right of countries to operate aircraft and drones in international airspace – even for the purposes of spying on another state.