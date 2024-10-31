Commentary: A possible Trump win muddies an already-chaotic economic debate in China

HONG KONG: They might have to meet again. As President Xi Jinping decides on the size of China’s stimulus package, he has to consider the possibility that Donald Trump, who started a trade war in 2018, may soon be in the White House for a second term.

After Xi’s policy pivot in late September to meet his economic growth target of 5 per cent, investors are looking at the gathering of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), usually held in late October. Concrete details have so far been largely lacking, pausing the enthusiasm of markets.

In 2023, Chinese legislators increased the government’s fiscal deficit, the first intra-year revision since 2000, in a tacit acknowledgment that the post-COVID economic recovery was stalling. Investors will be hoping for considerably more this year.

That this year’s NPC will convene from Nov 4 to Nov 8, which means policy details are unlikely to emerge until after we get some clarity on the United States presidential election, might be a sign that Beijing is on high alert. A possible Trump win will only muddy the already-chaotic debate among senior officials on the size of fiscal borrowing as well as how the money should be spent.