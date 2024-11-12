Commentary: A second Trump presidency prompts serious soul-searching by Democrats

SINGAPORE: Donald Trump will become the next United States president, this time with a win in the popular vote that eluded him eight years ago. But more Americans did not suddenly want to Make America Great Again or put America First.

Donald Trump garnered slightly more votes than he did when he lost in 2020. Kamala Harris received about 10 million fewer votes than outgoing President Joe Biden.

Harris, Biden and the Democratic Party were resoundingly rejected by so many who decided to sit this election out and not vote at all.

“The Democrats are seen by a majority of voters outside of the Northeast and West Coast as a weak party who don’t care about working class people,” Greg Schultz, 2020 Biden-Harris general election strategist, told me.

As veteran Democratic operative Peter Goelz put it to me: “We are not the party of working men and women - we are the party of fat-cat-out-of-touch Washington labour leaders who cannot deliver their membership.”