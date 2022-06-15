Commentary: US Fed should not shy away from raising interest rates more aggressively

NEW YORK: Inflation surged at the fastest pace in over 40 years in May, pushing the Federal Reserve towards a more aggressive pace of interest rate increases to slow it down. While there’s concern it could cause unemployment to spike, a little-known economics indicator suggests the Fed can do so without causing too much economic pain.

The Fed has already raised interest rates twice in recent months – including a half-point hike in early May – in an effort to tame inflation.

Yet the consumer price index rose to an annualised rate of 8.6 per cent from 8.3 per cent in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday (Jun 10). That’s above economic forecasts of 8.2 per cent and the highest reading since December 1981, which is the tail end of the last time the US economy wrestled with ferocious inflation.

In other words, the actions by the central bank so far don’t appear to have had much of an effect.

But lifting rates further could come at a cost. Economists fear that raising rates too fast and too steeply would likely put the brakes on economic growth, resulting in an economic recession and soaring unemployment.

Yet as an economist who studies inflation, I believe there are several reasons the Fed can more fiercely fight inflation without worrying so much about unemployment.