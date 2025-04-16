Commentary: How US could repeat mistakes of 2008 financial crisis

NEW YORK: As United States President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements wreak havoc on stock markets, concerns are mounting over the possibility of a global financial crisis.

These concerns have intensified amid reports that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Tesla founder Elon Musk, has set its sights on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) – the US agency responsible for protecting deposits and administering bank insolvencies.

The targeting of the FDIC appears to mark an escalation in the Trump administration’s efforts to rein in regulatory agencies. In February, an executive order issued by Trump expanded his control over independent regulators, including the FDIC.

What sets the FDIC apart from other agencies targeted by DOGE is that it’s not under direct executive authority and it isn’t funded by the US government. Instead, the FDIC is funded through levies on the banks it monitors – a structure designed to insulate it from political pressure.