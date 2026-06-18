Snap Insight: US-Iran MOU is not yet a deal to end the war

SINGAPORE: News that the United States and Iran presidents have signed a preliminary agreement on Wednesday (Jun 17) to end their war has understandably generated a frisson of relief around a world weary of the conflict and its economic fallout.

But this agreement is not a deal to end the war. It is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that pauses the fighting and lays out the topline items an actual deal is supposed to achieve. By President Donald Trump’s own admission, if a permanent deal “doesn’t get done in 60 days … we go back to bombing”, which effectively means the threat of renewed hostilities has receded, but is not totally off the table.

Another admission by Mr Trump – a more startling one – was that he entered into the MOU to avoid “an economic catastrophe”. That is as good as saying that he was under serious pressure to pause his widely unpopular and economically painful war. His comment that he did not want to be Herbert Hoover, the US president in 1929 when the market crash that gave rise to the Great Depression occurred, was telling.

With that as context, further examination of the 14-point MOU appears to bolster the case being made by some that Iran came up trumps in a high-stakes showdown.