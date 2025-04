Commentary: US strikes on Houthis sent a message. Iran heard it loud and clear

SINGAPORE: After airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the attendant furore over “Signalgate” in March, the real motivation behind renewed American military action in the Middle East has become clear: Strong-arming Iran into coming to the negotiating table.

After meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Apr 7), United States President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran would hold “direct talks” on Tehran’s nuclear programme. This was a bolt from the blue – a remarkable turnaround.

Iran had vacillated between talking or not. A month ago, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pointedly rejected a call to negotiate, calling the US a “bully”. To be sure, the Islamic Republic has hedged its bets: It has said that direct talks will only come about if earlier, indirect negotiations with Oman as mediator are “respectful and productive”.

To Middle East watchers, the route from attacks on Houthis to talks with Iran was not entirely surprising.