Commentary: Why Trump’s blockade in Strait of Hormuz is an astute tactical move in push for deal

SINGAPORE: After the failure of peace talks over the weekend, United States President Donald Trump declared that he would impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

What has come into effect since Monday (Apr 13, US time) should be understood more as a military blockade of Iranian ports. US Central Command clarified that it will not impede ships transiting the strait to and from other ports.

Control of the Hormuz Strait is the only leverage the Iranians have now. Iran has lost the war militarily, given the extent of damage to its armed forces, its drone and missile stockpiles, its political and military leadership, as well as its uranium enrichment programme.

Using sea mines and the threat of attacks, Iran has declared a large stretch across the strait a “hazardous area” and effectively shut for about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The last oil tankers to transit the strait before the war are expected to make delivery in the coming days, a pivotal moment in the deepening global energy crisis.

So could Mr Trump’s blockade actually be an astute tactical move?