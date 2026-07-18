Commentary: Hormuz is no longer one front in US-Iran war - it is becoming a test

CANBERRA: United States President Donald Trump’s proposal to charge a 20 per cent fee on cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz under US protection was quickly walked back within a day. But it revealed how much the war is shifting.

More than 130 days into the conflict, what started as an effort to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions is, at its core, becoming a fight over freedom of navigation.

Iran’s continued attacks on commercial shipping, despite the economic incentives contained in the June memorandum of understanding (MOU), show that Tehran is serious about using control of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

The US must adapt its strategy in response, but the threat to charge a toll was fundamentally in the wrong direction.