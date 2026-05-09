Commentary: Even the world’s most powerful navy cannot simply restore safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz

CANBERRA: President Donald Trump’s Project Freedom lasted just two days. The United States mission to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz supported only two vessels exiting the Gulf before it was suspended on Tuesday (May 5).

Iran had disrupted the critical waterway – through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil supply passes – to gain leverage in the war. Given the impact on the global economy, one question might seem obvious: Why has the US Navy, the world’s most powerful navy, not simply restored safe passage through the strait?

The answer is more complicated than either side’s rhetoric suggests.

In the opening weeks of the conflict, Mr Trump indicated he could re-open the strait with relative ease. He called on allies and partners including Japan and Australia to help provide naval escorts. They declined.

The assumption underpinning this was straightforward: Overwhelming naval power should be able to keep the narrow waterway open.