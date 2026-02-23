Commentary: A US war with Iran is close. But what's the goal?

LONDON: It looks increasingly likely that the United States will go to war with Iran again, and this time it might not just be targeted airstrikes and calibrated responses, but an open-ended conflict with no clearly communicated or readily attainable outcome for either side. For both countries that would be a high-stakes roll of the dice.

I’m not sure US President Donald Trump would have chosen this path if he were starting from scratch, which may be why he’s reportedly considering a limited strike aimed at encouraging Iran to return for talks with concessions.

Nevertheless, he finds himself boxed into a corner toward which he’s been headed since his first term in office when he revoked the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. He has little room for escape unless he eases his demands, having set the bar higher than the US needs or the Islamic Republic was ever going to accept.

With two carrier strike groups sitting off the coast of Oman, each costing in the region of US$8 million per day to operate, Trump is likely to use them rather than appear indecisive, possibly sooner than the 10 to 15-day deadline he has set.