Commentary: Joe Biden’s selfish parting act

WASHINGTON: It was shocking enough that Donald Trump picked one of his daughters’ fathers-in-law to be US ambassador to France and another as his Middle East envoy. The first, Charles Kushner, father of Jared, Ivanka Trump’s husband, is also a convicted felon.

Fear of Trump turning America into a banana republic is not outlandish. But Joe Biden has robbed Democrats of the chance to occupy higher ground by becoming the first US president in history to pardon an offspring.

The timing of Biden’s blanket act of immunity for his son Hunter was unfortunate. It enabled Trump to distract attention from his nepotism. As a matter of principle it was also lamentable. The rule of law in America looks like a game in which the well connected always seem to have a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Whoever else Trump targets with his powers of retribution, Hunter Biden is now off that list. But history will not skate over Biden’s role in enabling Trump’s return to power. That Biden’s help was unwitting is no excuse. Biden was president for four years and failed to hold Trump to account for trying to overturn US democracy.