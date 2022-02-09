Commentary: Why US workers are rushing to take up jobs after a Great Resignation Wave

OMAHA, Nebraska: The United States economy surprised analysts by adding 467,000 jobs in January, overcoming Omicron concerns and continuing a long streak of gains, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Feb 4 (Friday).

Yet at the same time, the unemployment rate ticked up a notch, from 3.9 per cent to 4 per cent.

Confused? Shouldn’t a large increase in jobs drive joblessness lower?

Usually, the main culprit behind these types of conflicting results is an increase in the number of people rejoining the labour market. I believe that must be the case here – and recent data show a clear trend in this direction – even though the BLS has adjusted its latest data in a way that makes it harder to see what’s going on or make historical comparisons.

The share of working-age Americans either in work or looking for work – known as the labour participation rate – dropped steeply at the beginning of the pandemic.

But there are signs that labour participation may finally be turning around. From a low of 60.2 per cent in April 2020, it has slowly risen since.

And the latest report showed it reached 62.2 per cent in December 2021 and January, the highest since the depths of the pandemic in mid-2020.

The 2.2 percentage point gain since April 2020 may not seem huge, but it equates to about 5.8 million people rejoining the workforce.