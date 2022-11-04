Commentary: US mid-term elections don’t just affect Americans, they send a signal to Asia and the world

SINGAPORE: As the United States enters the final stretch before its mid-term elections on Nov 8, things do not look good for US President Joe Biden and his party. But this is not entirely unexpected.

The incumbent president’s party typically loses seats in both chambers of Congress. With the Democrats holding only a razor-thin margin in both, conventional wisdom suggests the Republicans will likely flip at least the House of Representatives. All 435 seats in the House and about a third of the 100 Senate seats are up for election.

This year, an unusually volatile political and economic landscape has made the election particularly tricky to predict. The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively, with the latest 0.75 percentage point increase on Wednesday (Nov 2), but this has yet to bring the stubbornly high inflation rate down – to the frustration of American voters.

One thing is clear: If the Democrats lose control of one – if not both – chambers, the next two years of Biden’s term will be stuck in political gridlock.

What does this matter to the rest of the world? While the mid-term elections are typically viewed as focused on local issues affecting US households, there are potentially wider repercussions.