Commentary: Republican or Democrat? The party label is what matters most to voters

BOSTON: It’s never been easier for Americans to learn about the policy positions and personal character of the men and women seeking their vote. And never have these attributes mattered less: For most voters, the most important fact about a candidate is which party they belong to.

When the Information Age coincides with the Age of Polarisation, such paradoxes are inevitable.

The proliferation of coverage on cable television, the explosion of campaign advertising and the easy access to content provided by social media and other digital sources have revolutionised the political information universe. Candidates’ biographies and policy stances are a quick Google search away.

Even people who don’t make a special effort to inform themselves are still exposed to news headlines and advertising from candidates, parties and super PACs on both sides, some of which are informed by aggressive opposition research that is often unflattering or unreliable.

Americans are also becoming increasingly aware of candidates beyond their local jurisdictions. As recently as the 1980s and 1990s, it was rare for a challenger to a member of Congress or state-level office seeker to become a national political figure. Now gubernatorial candidates can gain national visibility, such as Kari Lake of Arizona and Stacey Abrams of Georgia.