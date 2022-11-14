Commentary: US midterms - America appears to have passed ‘peak Trump’

BIRMINGHAM: Donald Trump was not on the ballot for the 2022 United States midterms. But the former president’s shadow still falls heavily across American politics and he has done all he can to keep it that way.

His attempt to both set the political agenda for 2022 and to endorse his style of candidates appears to have had a profound impact on this year’s ballots and has implications for the next presidential election in 2024.

The former president is reported to be weighing up whether to launch his bid for the 2024 election. He previously said he would announce his decision on Tuesday (Nov 15). But after the poor showing of the slate of candidates he had enthusiastically endorsed ahead of the midterms, many political analysts are speculating that he might now put his ambitions on hold.

Trump is taking a big share of the blame for the failure of the Republican Party to capitalise on the highest inflation figures in 40 years, America’s rising murder rate, and what Republicans perceive as Joe Biden’s underperformance as president.

Many commentators are asking whether the failure of the expected GOP “red wave” might also mark a passing of the high watermark for the political fortunes of the 45th president. Or, to put it another way, has America passed “peak Trump”?

“AMERICA FIRST” NEVER HAD MAJORITY SUPPORT