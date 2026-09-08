Commentary: Why America’s debt binge is starting to matter

WHAT'S DIFFERENT THIS TIME

Going back 300 years, every major bubble ended only when borrowing costs rose significantly for the companies at its core, including the serial railroad busts of the 1800s. In the last century, the era of modern central banking, all big bubbles popped after central banks sharply raised their short-term lending rates.

This time is different in a key respect. Normally in a market mania, firms begin borrowing heavily to double down on the hot investment theme, and boomy conditions fuel inflation and drive up interest rates and that eventually pops the bubble. Governments then arrive, taking over the debt of the affected companies and borrowing to stimulate the weakened economy.

In recent decades, the government role shifted to providing constant stimulus, even in good times. Long after 2008, it continued to rapidly run up debts. This decade, the US has consistently run budget deficits of around 6 per cent of GDP - more than twice the average of earlier decades.

For much of this period, households and corporations avoided taking on too much new debt. It was only in the last year that tech hyperscalers began racking it up to finance the massive AI infrastructure build-out as their cash surpluses dwindled. Their debt levels, though, are still manageable for such large companies.

The substantial borrowing excesses in this cycle have so far piled up on government books. And problems begin where excesses run deepest.

