Commentary: Like the US, Asia is less than enthusiastic about another Biden term

First is the issue of Biden’s poll numbers. Despite a good start at the beginning of his presidency, they have been consistently worrisome, dropping below 50 per cent approval in August 2021 and never having recovered. They currently hover in the low to mid 40 per cent range, which the standards of conventional wisdom would suggest are too low to win.

There is widespread agreement among many Americans that they would prefer he not run. Survey results by NBC News released over the weekend show that 70 per cent of voters believe Biden should not, including a majority (51 per cent) of registered Democrats.

Why? For many, the issue is his age. At 78, he was the oldest person in US history to assume the presidency when he first took office and now at 80, the rigours of America’s protracted election process and gruelling cross-country campaign appearances are unlikely to assuage fears about his stamina.

Yet age may be less of a liability than it may seem since it appears increasingly likely that the country is headed for a repeat of the 2020 election with 76-year-old former president Donald Trump as the Republican candidate. This is a match-up for which the American public has very little appetite - 60 per cent, including a third of Republicans, do not wish to see Trump run again.

DONALD TRUMP’S GRIP ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY

The country seems doomed to repeat the last election in part due to the peculiar grip that Trump has on a large part of the Republican party. Despite outstanding criminal indictments against the former president and the likelihood of more to come due to his role in the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, Trump leads the pack of potential Republican candidates by a large margin.

Member of the Republican party and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy but is presumed to be running, has stumbled badly, in part because he has not countered Trump’s relentless attacks on him.