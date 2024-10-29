Commentary: With just days to US presidential election, two takeaways for Singapore

SINGAPORE: The United States presidential election has become something of a spectator sport in Southeast Asia. We can watch election rallies live from the key battleground states; our social media feeds are filled with viral videos as both campaigns court online voters; everyone has an opinion of whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will prevail.

With just days to go before Nov 5, the US election has become a topic of lunchtime conversations, not just academic conferences. I know people who would be hard-pressed to name all the electoral constituencies in Singapore, but they can rattle off the names of the seven US swing states with ease.

As US election season reaches its climax, however, it is timely for Singaporeans to step back and ask an important question: What does the US election mean for our country?

Answering this requires an appreciation of the development of US-Singapore ties and how the election affects the very order under which Singapore thrives.