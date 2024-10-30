Commentary: In upcoming US presidential race, women will decide America’s future

NEW YORK: Where candidates spend the last few weeks of a presidential campaign says much about the nature of the race, and how it might be won or lost. US Vice President Kamala Harris is spending her remaining campaign time courting women, who may be the key swing voters of 2024 in the same way that less educated white men were in 2016.

Harris is making an appeal to women voters that aims to reach across both sides of the aisle. For example, she held a series of moderated conversations last week with former Wyoming Republican representative Liz Cheney, aimed at appealing to suburban female voters in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The moderators were two other conservatives, a politico and a pundit.

The idea was to remind women - no matter what their political affiliation - that they can and should be voting with their conscience in an election that pits a pro-life candidate, found to have committed sexual assault, against a female former prosecutor who has made a career of defending women’s rights.

As Cheney, who has called former president Donald Trump dangerous and untrustworthy, put it: “If you’re at all concerned, you can vote ... and not ever have to say a word to anybody (about your choice) ... there will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5, (voting) for Vice President Harris.”