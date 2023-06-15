Commentary: The US role in the global financial system has changed. This could affect the world’s economy

LONDON: The last-minute resolution of the US debt ceiling crisis recently has led to a collective sigh of relief in global financial markets.

But the way it was resolved has renewed concerns about the dominant role of the US in the world economy at a time of unprecedented challenges including low growth, high inflation and worries about the stability of the banking system.

There is a high degree of uncertainty about how these issues will play out. But the political paralysis in Washington, the rise of populism and a retreat from free trade means that the US may not have either the means or the will to deal with another global crisis as effectively as it once did.

LOOKING BACK AT THE 2008 GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS

As a BBC economics reporter during the 2008 global financial crisis, I saw first hand the dominant role the US played, both domestically and internationally, in resolving the situation. There is little evidence of the same commitment from the US today.

The US Federal Reserve Bank played a crucial role in 2008. It stabilised the global banking system by lending over US$1 trillion to other central banks through so-called “swap lines”, which pumped money into the financial system.