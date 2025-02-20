Commentary: With US support for Ukraine vanishing, Europe must step up - but will it and can it?

BIRMINGHAM: The last week has left European leaders in little doubt that they will be mostly on their own when it comes to Ukraine.

On Tuesday (Feb 18), Russia and the United States concluded their first talks on the future of the country, in the absence of both Ukraine itself and Europe. And make no mistake, it will be a deal that looks, at least in the short term, more like a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These are worrying prospects to begin with - and a real nightmare scenario for Europe. The continent is ill-prepared to step up and into a future without a significant US security presence.

Since the end of World War II, America’s presence has kept allies in Europe safe via the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) - first from Soviet then Russian aggression. For these past 80 years, the bill for European security has mostly been footed by Washington - to the displeasure of US President Donald Trump.