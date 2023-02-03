Commentary: US escalation in Ukraine is about diplomacy, not victory

BETHESDA, Maryland: The war in Ukraine is reaching a new phase, and the United States’ strategy is undergoing an important shift. Fears of Russian nuclear escalation are receding as fears of a long war featuring unrelenting attrition are increasing.

So US President Joe Biden’s administration is ramping up support for Ukraine now in hopes of producing an eventual diplomatic resolution - an “escalate to de-escalate” strategy that may prove very difficult to execute.

Nearly a year into the war, uncertainty about its course is greater than ever. For the first six months, Russia had the initiative: The major questions were when, where and with what success it would attack. Over the following five months, Ukraine had the initiative, and analysts tried to divine the location and prospects of its counteroffensives.

Now, it’s harder to tell what comes next and who has the edge. Both sides may be preparing new offensives. And both sides are dealing with a mix of battlefield losses and new capabilities that make it more difficult to discern their relative strengths.

TIME IS RUSSIA’S ALLY, UKRAINE’S ENEMY

Russian President Vladimir Putin probably believes that his best ally is time. If he can keep hammering Ukraine’s infrastructure, while at least holding what he has on the battlefield, perhaps he can create a protracted slugfest in which Russia’s superior manpower will prove decisive.

Ukraine sees time as its enemy. It must exploit Russia’s weakened, poorly equipped forces now, before additional newly mobilised Russian troops arrive on the battlefield, before Russian defence production hits high gear, and before support from Kyiv’s Western backers dissipates.