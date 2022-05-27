Commentary: Gun laws change after mass shootings, just not in the way we might think

LOS ANGELES: Calls for new gun legislation that previously failed to pass Congress are being raised again after the Tuesday (May 24) mass shooting at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old shooter killed at least 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, marking the deadliest school shooting in the United States in a decade.

The US has been here before – after shootings in Tucson, Aurora, Newtown, Charleston, Roseburg, San Bernardino, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Boulder and, 10 days earlier, at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Gun production and sales in the US remain high, following a purchasing surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the firearms industry sold about six guns for every 100 Americans.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut was among the Democratic politicians who pleaded for action on gun control as horrifying details of the Uvalde school shooting unfolded. “What are we doing?” Murphy asked other lawmakers, speaking from the Senate floor on the day of the shooting. “Why are you here if not to solve a problem as existential as this?”

Congress has declined to pass significant new gun legislation after dozens of shootings, including those that occurred during periods like this one, with Democrats controlling the House of Representatives, Senate and presidency.