Commentary: US won’t chip away at China’s military with semiconductor sanctions

WASHINGTON DC: In October, the Biden administration introduced export controls on China, prohibiting the sale of cutting-edge semiconductor chips, the advanced equipment needed to manufacture them and semiconductor expertise from the United States.

The controls are the Biden administration’s most serious attempt to undermine China’s military modernisation and the most damaging measures US President Joe Biden has taken against China.

Advanced semiconductors underpin everything from autonomous vehicles to hypersonic weapon systems. Chips are imperative to the defence industry and technologies of the future.

By targeting this critical input, the Biden administration aims to freeze China’s semiconductor suite at 2022 levels and impede its military development.

China will probably struggle to maintain its rapid advances in artificial intelligence, quantum and cloud computing without access to US technology and expertise. Chipmakers like the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation – China’s largest logic chip producer – will lose access to machine maintenance and equipment replacement under the new controls.

US chip equipment suppliers like Lam Research, Applied Materials and KLA Corporation have suspended sales and services to Chinese chipmakers while ASML Holding, a Netherlands-based supplier, told its US staff to stop servicing Chinese customers until further notice.

US EXPORT CONTROLS EXPLOIT CHINA’S WEAKNESSES

The new controls exploit China’s weaknesses in developing talent and research. They require all US citizens, residents and green card holders – including hundreds of ethnic Chinese educated and trained in the United States – to seek permission from the US Department of Commerce to work in Chinese fabrication plants.