Commentary: Consequences of Signalgate are far-reaching for US allies

SINGAPORE: Questions remain in the wake of “Signalgate”, in which The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a group chat with senior US officials discussing then-impending strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen.

The Trump administration vehemently denied that any classified information was shared in the group chat. It also attempted to discredit The Atlantic and Mr Goldberg.

In response, The Atlantic has since published the messages, including those sent by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth detailing specific targets, weapons to be deployed, timing and attack sequencing approximately two hours before the strikes against the Houthis were to commence.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had also sent an early assessment of the effectiveness of the attack to the group chat.

Signalgate has revealed the Trump administration’s approach to communicating and archiving sensitive information. The fallout will be deeply felt by US allies and partners.