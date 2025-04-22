Commentary: The silence of CEOs speaks volumes about corporate leadership today

IPING, United Kingdom: Mr President, history is clear that tariffs raise prices, unemployment and inequality while lowering productivity and economic growth. The US central bank chair said as much on Wednesday (Apr 16).

As chief executive officers (CEOs) of public companies, we disagree with your trade policies in the strongest possible terms. We hereby promise to do everything in our power to challenge them. Do not doubt our unity and resolve on this issue.

And by the way, the 250 signatories below control two-thirds of public equity markets by value, US$25 trillion in annual revenues and 35 million employees. Our global tax contribution last year exceeded a trillion dollars.

Did you see this full-page message from the world’s top chief executives in the Financial Times yesterday? No, you did not. There wasn’t one. Not in this newspaper and not anywhere else, either.

The silence of CEOs in the face of Donald Trump’s tariff chaos is one of the biggest failures of leadership in corporate history. Where are they when we need them? In the corner shuffling their shoes.

Some bosses are said to have voiced concerns behind closed doors. Very brave. Others argue that engagement with administration officials behind the scenes is a better approach.

How is that going then? Shareholders have already lost trillions. So you’re strategically not speaking out lest the White House retaliates? It’s like worrying about a punch to the stomach after your throat’s been cut.