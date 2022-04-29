Commentary: UK and US universities are losing their shine among many international students

SINGAPORE: This is the time of year when students with ambitions of studying in America receive the verdict from their dream schools.

The United States is not the only destination for international students wishing to pursue a degree overseas, but it is the top one in the global higher education market. Over a million international students go to the US to study each year, contributing almost US$40 billion (S$55.4 billion) annually to its economy.

The second most popular destination, the United Kingdom, attracts more than half a million students each year. Other choice targets for international learners tend to be English-speaking countries; Canada and Australia are not far behind.

Over six million students globally sought to do part of their tertiary education in another country in 2019, a threefold increase in just two decades, with the expectation that this figure will continue to grow. More than half of all students studying abroad come from Asia, and even tiny Singapore sends almost 25,000 students to destinations around the world to further their studies.

The pandemic of course brought on massive disruptions: International travel came to an abrupt halt with border closures and lengthy quarantines. As institutions turned to remote learning, there was little reason to seek out the traditional on-campus university experience.

COVID-19 caused substantial declines in international students across the world. In 2021, new enrolments decreased by 23 per cent in Australia, 22 per cent in Germany and a stunning 46 per cent in the US.