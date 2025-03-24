Commentary: US foreign aid cuts will undo progress in tuberculosis control – here’s what it means for Asia

SINGAPORE: Most of us are likely more concerned by the diseases of modern living such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and dementia. Few realise that tuberculosis (TB) has been the world’s deadliest infectious disease for decades – claiming over 1 million lives every year, briefly surpassed only by COVID-19.

The number of deaths has resumed its slow decline thanks to global efforts. But the United States’ recent drastic foreign aid cuts now threaten to reverse close to three decades of gains – and trigger a global health crisis.

The US has played an outsized role in global TB control, through its foreign aid agency USAID which is being gutted by the Trump administration.

USAID began its global TB control programme in 1998, providing funding and support to high-burden TB countries. When the Global Drug Facility for TB was launched in 2021 to procure high-quality anti-TB drugs and diagnostics for low- and middle-income countries, USAID also played a crucial funding role to ensure access.

In 2024 alone, the US directly contributed an estimated US$406 million for TB control – nearly a quarter of all global donor funding. It is also the largest donor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria that provides over 60 per cent of all donor funding for TB. For now, the silver lining is that US contributions to the Global Fund have not yet been officially cut.