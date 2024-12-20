Commentary: Economics can’t explain all the anger of voters

LONDON: Except for the most tiresome pedants, who celebrated the millennium on Jan 1, 2001, rather than 2000, we are nearing the quarter-point of our century. What are the surprises so far? What would people have found hard to believe 25 years ago?

That Russia, which struggled to pay its pensioners back then, would become a revanchist war machine. That Islamist terrorism would announce itself one September morning as a force that would dog the rest of our lives, and then largely fail to do so.

Here’s another. The US would outclass Europe in economic growth, and be no happier for it. If people ultimately vote on their material experience - a common sense thing to suppose - America should have much stabler politics than Europe, including Britain. Instead, it has about the same amount of anti-establishment populism, if not more.

How odd. Perhaps what voters do is compare their economic experience with that of their own forebears, not with that of contemporaries in other countries. The data that matters is longitudinal, then, not latitudinal.

But this doesn’t leave the economics-is-politics argument looking much stronger. Consider Ireland or Poland. Each nation has seen non-mainstream parties grow in clout over recent decades. And each has done so despite growing unrecognisably richer.

In the 1980s, Sinn Fein won 1 or 2 per cent of the vote in Irish general elections. In the noughties, this went up to around 6. Though it didn’t break through, the party scored 19 per cent in last month’s election.

Over the same period, the Irish economy flowered, from one of the poorest in Europe to one of the richest, from a place of emigration to one to which people flock. How does an economic determinist account for this? What is the materialist explanation here?