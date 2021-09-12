Commentary: Global war on terror derailed by Afghanistan blunder

NEW DELHI: The American-led global war on terror, launched 20 years ago after the Sep 11, 2001, attacks against the United States, was already faltering before President Joe Biden took office.

Now it may not recover from the blow delivered by Biden’s historic blunder in facilitating the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

The flag of the world’s deadliest terrorists - responsible for killing over 2,000 US soldiers since 2001 - will flew above Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

By empowering the Taliban, Biden has empowered all violent extremist groups, thus making the rebirth of global terror highly likely. And by betraying one ally, the Afghan government, he has made other American allies feel that the US could abandon them, too, when the chips are down.

The victory will soon give rise to a terrorist super-state - a haven for transnational fanatics and a magnet for those from around the world seeking training to carry out attacks back home.

AN UNPRECEDENTED BOOST

The Taliban’s new state will lay the foundation for an international caliphate of the type sought by the late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and the hijackers who carried out the 9/11 attacks.

Whereas the short-lived caliphate of the Islamic State filled a political vacuum in northern Syria before expanding into Iraq, the Taliban’s emirate has resulted from the defeat of the world’s mightiest power.