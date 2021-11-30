Commentary: Why US should update how it engages with China and deter conflict

MADRID: Ever since then-United States national security adviser Henry Kissinger visited China in 1971, engagement with the People's Republic has been a fundamental feature of US diplomacy.

Yet the deterioration of US-China relations in recent years suggests that this policy may have reached its end.

Last week's virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping can be interpreted as a last-ditch attempt to save the bilateral relationship.

This is a positive step: Engagement has played a crucial role in discouraging confrontation between the US and China.

That is why the US should recommit to engagement, but with an updated approach that takes into account an increasingly global agenda.

HISTORICAL DESIRE FOR SINO-US RELATIONS

During the Cold War, the US envisioned engagement with China as a way to integrate the country into the international system, rather than containing or isolating it.

In a 1967 essay in Foreign Affairs, future president Richard M. Nixon argued: "We simply cannot afford to leave China forever outside the family of nations, there to nurture its fantasies, cherish its hates, and threaten its neighbours".

The end of the Cold War left the world in a historically unusual situation: The US was the world's sole hegemon. The country's foreign policy, including the export of democracy and liberal values, thus defined the global agenda.