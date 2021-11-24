Commentary: Wisconsin rampage shows how vehicles can be 'weapons of mass destruction'

ATLANTA, Georgia: Police have yet to confirm what caused a driver to plough a red SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday (Nov 21), killing at least five people and injuring scores more.

But one thing is clear: Vehicles can be a deadly weapon, whether used deliberately or unintentionally.

The suspect, identified as Darrell Brooks Jr, is expected to face charges including five counts of intentional homicide. It has emerged that Brooks was previously arrested earlier in November after being accused of hitting the mother of child with his car in a gas station parking lot.

Waukesha police confirmed on Monday (Nov 22), that the latest incident, which left 18 children between the ages of three and 16 in hospital, was not an act of terrorism. Nor did it follow a police pursuit, although reports suggest that the suspect may have been fleeing an earlier incident.

But the manner of the deaths conjures up recent memories of terror attacks using vehicles on perceived soft targets, such as holiday markets, as well as concern over the risk of high-speed chases ending in tragedy.

Those who have researched the weaponising of vehicles know that cars, SUVs and trucks can be an efficient means of mass killing - and one that can be virtually impossible to prepare against.

Furthermore, it is becoming harder to prosecute the driver involved in such fatalities in some American states.