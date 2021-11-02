Commentary: Holidays should be relaxing, so are overseas trips really worth the hassle right now?

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme to Germany and Brunei in August was the nation’s first major step forward to reopening its borders to international travel, in a safe, calibrated way. And boy was it welcomed.

Following the announcement of the first VTL, search demand data showed travel to Munich and Frankfurt grew 10 times in the first week, compared to the week before the announcement.

This trend continued following the additional VTL announcements for South Korea and other destinations.

The high surge in search is a key sign that Singapore travellers are keen to explore once again, after having been confined to numerous restrictions and close to 20 months of exploring and contributing to domestic tourism. There are just so many hikes, window shopping sessions or café meals one can take.

In our annual Vacation Deprivation study for 2020, Singapore ranked number one in the world as the most vacation deprived market in the world, sharing the spot with Italy.

More than 71 per cent expressed feelings of being vacation deprived, with those aged between of 18 to 35 feel most/very vacation deprived.

Another study conducted in April, to understand how travellers were reacting to planning travel once again, however, showed why that push to venture overseas might not materialise.

More than half of holidaymakers from Singapore felt stressed at the thought of booking an overseas trip in the next 12 months and indicated that they would need a helping hand when planning for their next holiday.

Of those planning leisure travel in the next 12 months, 63 per cent agree it’s important for them to have all their travel planning needs on a single platform.