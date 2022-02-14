Commentary: Is Valentine’s Day still a thing among married couples with kids?

SINGAPORE: Last week, as a cheeky move to tease my husband, I casually reminded him that Valentine’s Day was just round the corner.

He choked on a bit of saliva, let out a nervous laugh and said: “How about we just celebrate during our anniversary since it’s coming up soon?”

The conversation was like deja vu. You see, Valentine’s Day has become a non-event for us since we ushered our first baby into the world 13 years ago.

That year was an endless cycle of feeding, napping, burping and diaper changing. And as we grew from a family of three to five within the subsequent few years – with more babies to tend to and more toddler tantrums to calm – one would totally understand why.

To his credit, occasionally the husband does show up at our front door with a stalk of rose or a box of chocolates – on Feb 14.

It’s nice to be appreciated and lavished with a gift, but if you were to ask us what the date means to us, I think we’d both be equally stumped and reply with the same answer: “Nothing.”

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

After being married for more than a decade, I must admit that the romance in our relationship has fizzled out a little.

Instead of a sizzling campfire, it resembles more a flickering flame. Yet it is cosy, familiar, secure, and does its job of keeping me warm on cold nights.