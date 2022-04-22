Commentary: Will Valneva convince mRNA vaccine sceptics to finally get COVID-19 shots?

NORWICH, England: The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine. VLA2001 is manufactured by the French pharmaceutical company Valneva for use in the UK and was approved on Apr 14 for use in adults between the ages of 18 and 50 for first and second doses.

The Valneva vaccine is the sixth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the UK. But it’s the first inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine to gain MHRA approval. These types of vaccines are based on viruses grown in tissue culture before being chemically inactivated.

An inactivated version of a whole virus (in this case SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19) cannot replicate or cause disease but teaches the immune system how to fight the real thing. Adjuvants – chemicals that stimulate the immune response – are added to the vaccine to increase its effectiveness.

Inactivated viral vaccines have been used for many years and include vaccines for polio, hepatitis A, influenza and rabies. Valneva already uses this technology to produce a Japanese encephalitis vaccine.

Among the current COVID-19 vaccines, the Sinopharm vaccine, which is manufactured in China, is also an inactivated vaccine.