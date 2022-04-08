Commentary: Trying to quit smoking? E-cigarettes may make things worse

SYDNEY: A major review on the health effects of e-cigarettes reflects what public health advocates have feared: Escalating use of e-cigarettes in school-aged children, early warning signs of increased smoking rates in young Australians and direct health harms of vaping in all ages.

The review, which was released on Thursday (Apr 7), was commissioned by the federal health department and conducted by researchers at the Australian National University. Overall, it found that the health risks from e-cigarettes significantly outweighed any potential benefits.

The review should silence lobbyists, who have long used data selectively to promote the sale of e-cigarettes. This is despite the fact that previous reports, none as comprehensive and rigorous as this latest review, have delivered similar findings.

The review looked at the evidence behind the health impacts of e-cigarettes or “vapes” – a diverse group of devices that aerosolise a liquid for inhalation. These are touted as a safer alternative to cigarettes and an aid to quit smoking.

USING E-CIGARETTES INCREASES LIKELIHOOD OF SMOKING

The review found conclusive clinical evidence that e-cigarettes cause acute (short-term) lung injury, poisoning, burns, seizures, and their use leads to addiction. They can also cause less serious harm, such as throat irritation and nausea.