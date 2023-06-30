Commentary: Going beyond smoking to vaping cessation is needed to help people be nicotine-free

SINGAPORE: In my 13-year career as a pharmacist providing smoking cessation therapy, I was astonished one day to receive a request from a primary school to counsel students who had been caught smoking, with the youngest being just 10 years old.

There were no guidelines on how to manage smokers that young, so my team had to use our experience and adapt our methods to guide the child. Over the years, I observed that adults and children were not seeing me just for cigarette smoking, but also for vaping.

Today, I work with some vapers who have never smoked a cigarette in their life and don’t know how it feels like to light up a cigarette. Though vaping is illegal in Singapore, vapers who seek professional help to quit are not penalised. The few who voluntarily come forward are concerned about their health, but the majority do not seem as worried about the health effects compared to smoking cigarettes.

A September 2022 Milieu survey showed illicit vaping to be on the rise in Singapore, with 4.3 per cent of adults using alternative products. In 2022, 4,916 people were caught for vaping, compared to 1,266 in 2020.

With the changing times, is it now time to talk about vaping cessation?