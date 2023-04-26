Commentary: UK plan to encourage smokers to take up vaping means swapping one health risk with another

DUBLIN: The UK government set out ambitious plans in 2019 to make England smoke free by 2030. To achieve this, they recently announced plans to offer free vape starter kits to 1 million smokers in a bid to help them quit.

While smoking cigarettes is associated with a range of serious health problems, mounting evidence shows that vaping is also not without harms and risks. Given that there is still a lot we do not know about the health effects of vaping, we argue it is potentially irresponsible to recommend smokers switch to vaping to quit - especially when other medically proven methods to quit smoking already exist.

E-cigarettes and vapes have only been around since the early 2000s. As such, there is still a lot we do not know about the harms that may be associated with their long-term use. But a growing body of evidence indicates vaping is not as harmless as many believe.

For example, studies have shown that vaping can induce bronchiolitis, an infection which closes off the smaller airways in the lungs, making breathing more difficult. This can become irreversible with prolonged vaping, given how fragile our lungs are.

Research also shows vaping can cause similar cellular changes in the lungs as smoking does. One study showed that people who vaped (including those who vaped nicotine) had similarly elevated levels of protease enzymes - harmful enzymes that may damage lung function - as smokers. Vaping may also increase mucus production in lung cells, worsening asthma and causing airways to become more sensitive and constrict more easily.

Long-term use of vaping products can affect the way blood vessels function as well, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. In one report people who used nicotine e-cigarettes had increased blood pressure, heart rate and blood vessel constriction immediately after vaping nicotine. These effects were similar to those seen in people who smoke cigarettes, but are occurring at a much younger age.