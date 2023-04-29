Commentary: No, vapes aren’t 95% less harmful than cigarettes. Here’s how this decade-old myth took off

MELBOURNE: It’s 2013. The Harlem Shake is on the radio and e-cigarettes are becoming a thing. A group of researchers convene to discuss these and other products containing nicotine.

In a 2014 paper detailing the outcomes of that meeting, the authors rated “electronic nicotine delivery systems” (e-cigarettes) as having “only 4 per cent” of the maximum relative harm of cigarettes.

Critically, the authors stated their “understanding of the potential hazards” of e-cigarettes was “at a very early stage” because they lacked “hard evidence for the harms of most products on most of the criteria” they examined.

In other words, they noted their work was methodologically weak and their estimates were just that - guesses based on their opinions rather than scientific evidence.

But one of those “guesstimates” has gone on to become the most cited piece of vaping misinformation globally: E-cigarettes are 95 per cent less harmful than tobacco cigarettes.

The problem is, it’s wrong.

HOW THE GUESSTIMATE TOOK OFF

Public Health England used the 95 per cent figure in its 2015 review of e-cigarettes, but failed to mention the caveats of the guesstimate.