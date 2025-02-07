Commentary: Scroll, swipe, vape - this is how the vaping industry preys on youths

Vaping comes with serious potential health risks: It is highly addictive and may cause cardiovascular disease, lung disease and cancer. Youths are particularly vulnerable, due to aggressive industry targeting.

The Singapore government has stepped up enforcement and its mass media campaigns emphasise that vaping is illegal and harmful. But that message does not seem to be resonating with Singaporean youths.

In 2024, more than 14,000 people were fined for use or possession, nearly double the previous year’s cases. In the third quarter of 2024 alone, 20 per cent (743 cases) of the offenders were students caught vaping by schools and institutes of higher learning.

Meanwhile, the narrative that seems to resonate with youths is the one pushed by Big Vape through influencers and social media - that vaping is trendy and totally harmless.

HOW THE INDUSTRY PREYS ON YOUTH

The tobacco industry, which now owns a big share of the vaping industry, has a well-documented history of targeting young people. Internal industry documents from lawsuits reveal that tobacco companies view teens, or “new smokers” as they called them, as their most important target market in Singapore.

They use subtle marketing tactics, such as movie placements, to give the impression that “everyone is doing it”. Sylvester Stallone was reportedly paid US$500,000 to smoke in five movies.

This might seem like a lot, but the companies got their return on investment. Studies estimate that 44 per cent of adolescents who start smoking do so because of smoking imagery they saw in movies.