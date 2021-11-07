Commentary: Videos of bad driving and car accidents - why we just can’t seem to look away

SINGAPORE: Living in Singapore, our cars are likely to be our most expensive material possession, second only to our homes. But what’s inside our cars is far more priceless – our children and loved ones.

When we drive, safety is paramount as there is plenty at stake. Which is why bad driving and car accidents captivate us.

Social media pervade our lives and there is no shortage of shocking dashboard camera clips. We have a universal platform to broadcast every instinctive reaction to the world, we feel anonymous and less inhibited. The result? We comment more, upload more and view more.

We see this when recent dashcam footage of an Upper Paya Lebar road incident quickly went viral this week: A car, pursued by the Traffic Police, stopped and suddenly reversed, colliding into a traffic police officer’s motorbike.

Many of us must have watched it wide-eyed on the news or road-related social media groups like Roads.sg, Beh Chia Lor, or SG Road Vigilante. It chalked up hundreds of thousands of views within 24 hours.

WHY WE CAN’T SEEM TO LOOK AWAY

Psychologists attribute this fascination to “negativity bias”. Evolutionarily, our ancestors survived by paying attention to negative information, such as whether a strange new animal is a threat.

Today, we still spend more time and mental energy when looking at negative stimuli. Laboratory studies show we tend to learn better when punished than when rewarded. In decision-making, even when the intensity of information is equal, negative information has a greater influence than positive information on our judgements.