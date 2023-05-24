Commentary: Can Vietnam benefit from the global chip rush?

SINGAPORE: Vietnam is riding high on the semiconductor wave, as recent statistics by the country’s Ministry of Information and Communications reveal its rise as the third largest chip exporter to the United States, trailing only behind Malaysia and Taiwan. Notably, revenues swelled by 75 per cent year-on-year, reaching US$562 million in February 2023.

To put this in perspective, the export of all electronic products to the US from Vietnam (including semiconductors) in February 2013 were merely US$110 million. The surge in semiconductor exports is a testament to Hanoi’s strategic positioning amidst the US-China trade war. Firms caught in the semiconductor supply chain maelstrom have sought refuge in Vietnam amidst geopolitical tensions, while US companies, equally eager to diversify chip sources, have found a reliable partner in Hanoi.

However, to translate these gains into long-term growth, Vietnam must recalibrate its policy framework, augment its vocational training for high-tech sectors, and bolster support for domestic businesses.

VIETNAM’S CHIP EXPORTS

Currently, most of Vietnam’s chip exports come from foreign-invested companies. Although there is no breakdown for semiconductors, data from the government shows that 98 per cent of electronic product exports come from foreign direct investment.

Vietnam’s strategic foresight regarding semiconductors was evident as early as 2012, when the government considered the products as “key national goods and services”.

When meeting the president and chief executive officer of the American Semiconductor Industry Association, John Neuffer, during a US business delegation trip to Vietnam early this year, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai re-emphasised this point, saying that semiconductor is Vietnam’s “top priority” and asked for more American investment into this sector.