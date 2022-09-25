Commentary: Why are Singapore travellers so enamoured with Japan?

SINGAPORE: Japan-mania is at an all-time high in Singapore, now that the country has finally lifted COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists.

There is no doubt Japan is a beloved holiday destination among Singaporeans. From the exciting buzz of cities like Tokyo and Osaka, to skiing and snowboarding in the powdery snow of Niseko and savouring contemplative moments in Kyoto’s temples, there are so many ways to enjoy the land of the rising sun.

So after more than two years of border closures and tight travel restrictions, no prizes for guessing which country holiday-goers have on top of their post-pandemic bucket list.

According to the 2022 ISEAS State of Southeast Asia survey, Japan is the most preferred country to visit among Singapore respondents, with almost a third of them choosing it. A separate survey by YouGov yielded similar results, with 49 per cent considering Japan as their next travel destination.

THE FLOODGATES ARE OPEN

Since Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Japan will relax border control measures and resume visa-free and individual travel in October, my social media feeds have been flooded with posts from excited friends.

Many are tagging their fellow travel buddies in an “open call” to start planning a trip. Others who had the foresight to book their air tickets months in advance are busy humble-bragging about their wanderlust-inducing itineraries in Japan.

After a drawn-out pandemic spent languishing and dreaming about travel, it is wonderful to see so many people deriving joy not just in holiday planning, but in living vicariously through their friends and loved ones doing the same.