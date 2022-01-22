Commentary: Why I’ll keep making plans to travel even if it means having to cancel them

SINGAPORE: Like many in Singapore, my family frequently travels overseas during long holidays.

As endemic living became reality and vaccinated travel lanes opened up, we decided to plan a trip to the United States late last year to visit family.

I wasn’t the only one who jumped at the chance to go abroad. In October 2021, shortly after the Singapore Government announced quarantine-free travel lanes, the Singapore Airlines website crashed due to a sudden high demand for flights. It was an obvious sign that many Singaporeans were looking forward to leisure travel again.

But travellers make plans at their own peril since rules can change overnight.

Before the pandemic, Singapore residents made about 8.6 million outbound departures by air and 2.1 million by sea. The available options of budget airlines with affordable flight tickets made travelling to regional countries common for many households.

Then the pandemic shut down international borders. In early 2020, in a bid to compensate for the lack of travel opportunities, I signed up for virtual trips. Japan Rail’s Facebook live events featured farm visits and sake brewery tours, which were full of interesting facts and engaging hosts.

But seeing the images of Japanese snow-capped mountains and exciting winter festivals near Kyoto only made the urge to hop on a plane even stronger.