Commentary: What if the Singapore-Malaysia VTL slams shut?

JOHOR BAHRU: Like an ominously dark cloud on the horizon, the recently identified COVID-19 variant Omicron threatens to derail global plans to reopen borders and reinvigorate national economies.

Despite early indications the Omicron variant is “almost certainly” not more severe than the Delta strain from top US scientist Anthony Fauci, this pandemic has had too many twists-and-turns for anything to be a certainty.

Just as Singapore and Malaysia nudged open the gates for families and friends to be reunited after more than a year of separation, some are worried the doors will slam shut yet again.

Both countries have already imposed a tighter COVID-19 testing regime for Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) travellers.

Jubilee has given way to fresh unease. In early November, the announcement of the air VTL to Kuala Lumpur elicited cheers of joy from Malaysians working in Singapore and their families who remained across the northern border.

Others were hoping for a VTL by land, which would allow Malaysians with families in Johor to return without quarantine.

While some initially looked for signs the land VTL would allow weekly or daily commuting across the Causeway and Second Link, the news that only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they’re entering can take the land VTL for now was not entirely unexpected.