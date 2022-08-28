Commentary: Freya the walrus and Seine river beluga - why 'mercy' killing wild animals is so controversial

UTRECHT, Netherlands: Two wild animals that strayed from their ordinary habitats and into close proximity to humans were recently killed in high-profile cases. The life of Freya the walrus was ended by officials in Oslo on Aug 14, reportedly because the animal posed a threat to humans. Four days earlier, the life of a beluga whale that had strayed into France’s Seine River was ended during a failed rescue attempt.

Many people followed the whereabouts of these animals, cared about their welfare, and were shocked and saddened by their deaths. A private fundraising campaign has even been set up to erect a statue of Freya in Oslo, with its creators arguing that the walrus should not have been killed.

Although the decisions to end the lives of the beluga whale and Freya the walrus were based on different factors, they both ultimately expose the contested nature of animal euthanasia, which is often referred to as “mercy killing”.

As a researcher of animal end-of-life situations and the decision-making behind animal euthanasia, we know these decisions aren’t taken lightly. But they are also different from case to case, informed by different ethical perspectives on the moral value of animals.

DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES ON MORAL VALUE OF ANIMALS

Public disagreements about when animals should be killed reflect the diversity of views in society about how we should treat animals. We tend to treat wild animals differently to kept animals, for instance, and we tend to see farm animals as different from pets.